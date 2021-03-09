Submissions Open for Student Engagement Forum

Photo by Scott Graham: Students should locate this email and click on the provided link to register.

< 1 min read The Office of Undergraduate Research & Scholarship has opened submissions for the Student Engagement Forum this semester.

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@radford.edu

The Office of Undergraduate Research & Scholarship (OURS) has opened submissions for the 30th Annual Student Engagement Forum (SEF) held from April 13-15, online.

According to an email sent to students last week, “The SEF is an opportunity for students to disseminate their research, scholarship, and creative inquires” as the spring semester comes to an end.

OURS is encouraging students from all disciplines to participate, especially first-time presenters and graduate students, according to the email.

The registration deadline for this event is March 10.

The email also states that “the registration must include the title and author(s) of the research, as well as an abstract or artist statement.”

This year’s event will also include a live Lightning Research Competition.

The SEF website says this Lightning Research Competition is “meant to help students develop their ability to concisely communicate their research to a general educated audience.”

More information is available at Whitt Hall 111 or by contacting ours@radford.edu.

Radford University alumni that participated in research during their undergraduate degrees will be in charge of judging the competition.

