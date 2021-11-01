Students voice matter at Radford with food. Student Choice, a place where students can vote on the food served, currently is serving Waffles.

Stephanie Perez ’24 | Scperez@radford.edu

First up were tacos, but Student Choice is now serving waffles.

Students’ voices matter at Radford with food, so much that Radford decided to add a place where students can vote on what they want to eat, called Student Choice. The name has changed from Tu Taco to Iron Waffle

Student Choice: Iron Waffle is located in the Bonnie. It is open from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m on the weekends. Student Choice is located where Create used to be. It opened at the start of the Fall 2021 semester and is quickly becoming one of the most popular places to eat on campus.

Radford students can vote from three choices: either keeping Student Choice as Tu Taco, the Student Choice option at the time of voting, Iron Waffles, which were described as, “a lunch and dinner focused brunch themed concept with various waffle flavors, toppings, and combo options” in the Radford University Dining Services Facebook post, or Smash’d, which was described as “an advanced take on the fan favorite potato bar. Potatoes are baked, smashed, and then topped with a variety of tasty toppings of all types”, also in the Radford University Dining Services Facebook post. Voting lasted from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7. The whole university came together and voted for the waffles.

Tu Taco, while long asked-for by Radford students, waffles are much more popular among the student population. Many students are excited for this change in menu.

For the first three weeks, the lines were long. Finally, the line is bearable to go and try the food. The choices for toppings are visible from the line. However, they only have options that are for breakfast and lunch.

Being able to have a breakfast place on campus finally is excellent for those early birds. They now have a choice between Chick-Fil-A, Au Bon Pain, Dalton Kitchen and now the Student Choice: Iron Waffle.

Even those who are not an early bird or want breakfast in the afternoon, Student Choice: Iron Waffle is serving waffles all day. They also are now serving French toast.

The toppings, even though they cause extra on a student’s meal plan, are sweet additions to a meal. Many students in line always gets toppings because it elevates their waffles or French toast. Toppings include everything from fresh fruit to chocolate. The Iron Waffle’s toppings will satisfy any cravings for any type of sweet tooth.

All waffles and French toast are made fresh and exactly to order, so the wait time is longer than other restaurants on campus. For those on a time crunch, try Wendy’s, Papa John’s or Chick-Fil-A, which are faster options.

Right now, Student Choice has Radford’s attention and students and faculty alike are eager to see if they can continue this trend. Everyone is looking forward to seeing what Student Choice has in store.

Photo credit to Photo by Robby McCullough on Unsplash.