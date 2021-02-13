February 13, 2021

Statewide Burn Ban Until Late April in Effect

3 hours ago Dustin Staples

< 1 min read Due to the weather conditions the past few weeks, Virginia has issued a state-wide burn ban until late April.

Fire Image

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel: According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, at least 95% of open wildfires are from human interaction. 

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

The Commonwealth-State of Virginia went under a Burn Ban until Friday, April 30, 2021.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, all open-air burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. This applies to all open-air burning within 300 feet of all woodland, homes, and business.

The ban impacts burning such as bonfires, trash, brushfires, campfires, and more.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, at least 95% of open wildfires are from human interaction. 

The ban impacts burning such as bonfires, trash, brushfires, campfires, and more.

The ban is issued for daily afternoons because of dropping temperatures, light winds, and the percentage of increasing humidity. 

The consequences for burning before 4 p.m. is a Class 3 misdemeanor and a fine of no more than $500.

