Statewide Burn Ban Until Late April in Effect
< 1 min read Due to the weather conditions the past few weeks, Virginia has issued a state-wide burn ban until late April.
51 views
By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu
The Commonwealth-State of Virginia went under a Burn Ban until Friday, April 30, 2021.
According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, all open-air burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. This applies to all open-air burning within 300 feet of all woodland, homes, and business.The ban impacts burning such as bonfires, trash, brushfires, campfires, and more.
According to the Virginia Department of Forestry, at least 95% of open wildfires are from human interaction.
The ban impacts burning such as bonfires, trash, brushfires, campfires, and more.
The ban is issued for daily afternoons because of dropping temperatures, light winds, and the percentage of increasing humidity.
The consequences for burning before 4 p.m. is a Class 3 misdemeanor and a fine of no more than $500.
- Wintry Weather Prompts State of Emergency - February 13, 2021
- Statewide Burn Ban Until Late April in Effect - February 13, 2021
- COVID-19 Numbers Remained Low as Classes Resume - February 10, 2021