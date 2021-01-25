Spring Semester Radford-Operated Housing Verification

< 1 min read Radford Housing and Residential Life is requiring all students to complete an occupancy verification process for the spring semester.

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@radford.edu

As students finalize their move-in processes and settle back into their routines, Radford Housing and Residential Life is requiring all students to complete an occupancy verification process.

According to an email sent by Radford Housing and Residential Life on Friday, January 22, Radford University is required to “audit the arrival of students who live in campus housing to ensure accurate reporting to the state and federal government.”

This year, the university has opted to do this verification via an online portal through OneCampus.

To complete this verification process, students are being directed to log in to their OneCampus accounts and select "Housing." Once under the Housing section, students should select "Room Forms" and finally "Occupancy Verification."

Students who fail to complete this occupancy verification by Friday, January 29 at 5 p.m. will have their meal plans canceled, classes dropped, and access to residence halls will be denied.