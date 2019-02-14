Sports Brief: Radford’s Women’s Tennis Falls to the South Carolina State Bulldogs

By Devin Stubbs | dstubbs@radford.edu

Radford women’s tennis traveled to Orangeburg, SC on Wednesday to face the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Though the Highlanders ultimately fell to the Bulldogs 3-4, the ladies fought to the end. This match being the first drop of the season, the Highlanders overall record now stands at 2-1.

Starting off in doubles, the Highlanders took a 1-0 lead. Drousile Dzeubou, a junior from Italy, and Tyler Blalock, a sophomore from Virginia, gave Radford their first point with a 6-2 win. Achieving the first win of the day, a freshman duo dominated on court 2.

Malin Falk and Katey Fruehauf gave the Highlanders a 6-1 victory. At the end of doubles, Radford was leading 1-0.

As the match moved onto singles, Dzeubou brought the ferocity with her. Defeating her opponent in a 6-3, 6-1 victory on court 2, Dzeubou gave the Highlanders their second point. Radford was leading 2-0.

Shortly after, Fruehauf fell to her opponent in a 6-2, 6-2 loss. Blalock faced a tough opponent on court 4, falling 7-6, 6-4. These two loses tied up the overall score at 2-2. Falk faced her opponent on court 3, ultimately falling to her 7-6, 6-3. Falk’s opponent took the deciding point, raising the score 2-4 in the Bulldog’s favor.

Anastasia Belyaeva, a junior from Russia, came back to give the Highlanders their final point. She defeated her opponent in 3 sets, 1-6, 3-6, 6-3.

Finishing up their fourth match in seven days, Radford will be traveling to Elon, North Carolina. The Highlanders will be facing Elon on Saturday at 1 p.m. On Feb. 13, Radford will be facing rivals Virginia Tech. The Highlanders will travel to Tech to take on the Hokies at 4 p.m.

