Sports Brief: Patriots Win Super Bowl LIII in a Defensive Slugfest

3 SHARES Share Tweet

190 views

By Zach Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

The New England Patriots overcame the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in the lowest scoring Super Bowl ever.

Super Bowl LIII ended Sunday night seeing Bill Belichick and Tom Brady add their sixth Super Bowl ring as a pair. Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman earned MVP honors after tallying ten receptions for 141 yards.

The Rams offense was easily contained for most of the night. Early in the second half, Julian Edelman had outgained the Rams offense in total yards gained.

Rams key players, running back Todd Gurley and quarterback Jared Goff, both had disappointing outings as neither were able to make much impact on the overall game. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also had a quiet game. Brady only threw for 262 yards, with one interception, and no touchdowns.

In a rare excitement, Rams punter Johnny Hekker broke the Super Bowls record for longest punt, by one yard, with a 65-yard bomb. The punters and kickers of both teams were highly worked as neither team could get it going on the offensive.

The key moment in the game was Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s fourth-quarter interception. It was the drastic moment where a win was almost inevitable for the Patriots.

Even though this Super Bowl was more of a sleeper than most in recent memory, this one will go down as one of the greatest defensive Super Bowls ever.