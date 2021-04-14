Softball Opens With Doubleheader Wins

Photo by Ben Hershey: Radford headed into the bottom of the sixth inning down 8-7 after scoring all seven runs in the first two innings.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

Radford Softball opened up their home stretch of the 2021 regular season on Friday against Western Carolina in a doubleheader series.

In the first game of the series, Abby Wilson had a career day with her first-ever multi-home-run game.

Wilson and Talia Douglas led the Highlanders with back-to-back home-runs to start the second inning. Riley Oakes led the team in hits with four.

Radford headed into the bottom of the sixth inning down 8-7 after scoring all seven runs in the first two innings.

Wilson tied the game with her second home run of the game, resulting in Radford and Western Carolina going into extra innings.

After a stalemate in the eighth and ninth innings, Radford scored the winning run in the 10th inning on Oakes’ single, batting in Sydney Fisher for the 9-8 win.

Jessie Marvin got the complete-game win for the Highlanders, her second win of the season.

In game two, Radford started off just like the first, scoring six runs in the first two innings.

After Western Carolina tied the game at 6-6 in the fourth inning, the Highlanders busted the game wide open with a five-run inning in the fifth inning.

Radford would hold off Western Carolina’s run in the sixth inning to win 12-8.

Hannah Morris earned the win for the Highlanders in relief.

Douglas, Wilson, Fisher, Madison Canady, and Olivia Turpin all had multi-RBI games for Radford.

Radford improves to 4-8 for the season. The next scheduled game for the Highlanders is on March 10 and 11 against Norfolk State.