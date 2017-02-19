Softball looks to build on 2016 turnaround

by Jason Blocker | jblocker2@radford.edu

“If you love what you do, yeah sometimes it’s tough, but you enjoy that process.”

What a process it has been. Entering her second year as head softball coach for the Highlanders, nobody seems to love that process more than Aileen Morales. Unlike most processes, however, this one seemed to take off instantly. Coach Morales led Radford to the nation’s largest Division 1 softball turn-around season in 2016. Improving an astounding 23 games last season, most would think the process has been in motion for years. Radford jumped 100 spots in the national power rankings, climbing four spots higher in the Big South along the way.

As far as the new faces of the program go, the incoming freshman class is talented. Leading the freshman this year are true lefty Sofia Tapia and a four-time North Carolina all-state slugger in Hunter Mundy. Tapia is expected to bat towards the top of the lineup and should provide major contributions in the outfield. Mundy is expected to hit in the middle of the lineup. Morales hopes to see mass production out of Tapia, stating “hopefully she can be our top RBI producer.” Joining those freshmen, and hoping to add big plays of their own, are Lauren Maddrey, Callie Morgan and Brooke Trapuzzano.

Even with a team full of talent and passion, nobody may be more excited to start the season than junior catcher Maggie Rowe. Missing the entire 2016 season with a season-ending injury, Rowe looks to add to her impressive 2015 freshman season. She received All-Big South Freshman honors, along with nailing 6 home-runs. After finally receiving full clearance to play in January, Rowe looks to be healthier than ever. After crisp preseason play, Morales felt the urge to comment on the success of her resilient catcher. “Maggie had a great preseason for us. She’s been swinging a great bat.” When asked about how excited coach Morales is to have her back in the lineup, she replied “I could see her stats, but I never got to see her play. It’s been awesome to watch her step into a leadership role. She’s fun to be around, has good positive energy, all those things we want.”

Looking to put the icing on the cake her senior season, pitcher Abby Morrow hopes to improve on top her strong 2016 outing. She led the conference in shutouts (six) and ERA, only allowing 2.1 runs per game. Coach Morales believes that improved arm strength from her backups will help Morrow in the long-run. “I think with some of our other arms improving, it actually will help Abby. Once we get to limit some of those games, she’s going to be sharper down the season.” Aside from an improved supporting staff, Morrow has improved talents of her own. Coach Morales noted, “She has a nasty drop-ball. To me, if you can throw a drop-ball consistently, you can stay in the game with anybody.” The sky seems to be the limit for Abby, as all of her years of work have led to this season. “She can be as good as she wants to be. It’s just a matter of her coming out there and performing. She has all the tools and talent, which we hope will lead to the same level of success as last year.”

The Radford softball team has promise to make some real noise in the conference this year. After advancing further in the 2016 conference tournament than they had in the previous five years, there are many aspects surrounding this program to get excited about. “If you come out and watch us play, nobody is going to outwork us,” promised Morales. “You’re always going to see a team that loves the game and plays hard. If you do that, at the end of the day, the wins and losses take care of themselves.”