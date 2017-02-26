Softball goes over .500 in season-opening Chattanooga Challenge

by Lucas Goad | lgoad7@radford.edu

The Radford softball team finished 3-2 over the weekend in the Chattanooga Challenge.

In their first game of the season, the Highlanders faced off against the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis Jaguars in a 6-3 victory.

In the first inning, Maggie Rowe hit a two-run double to score Sofia Tapia and Hunter Mundy and give Radford a 2-0 lead. At the bottom of the first inning, Radford led 2-1. IUPUI then tied the game in the bottom of the second on a leadoff double, single, and a groundball double.

Radford then took the lead and never looked back in the third. Mundy would start off with a double down the right, and scored off a double by Rowe. The Highlanders would then continue to cushion their lead to 5-2, as Kayla Bishton added yet another double for the Highlanders.

Radford finished scoring in the sixth, as Tapia recorded her first hit, leading to a single. Rowe singled to center after Bishton drew the walk. Even though Tapia was called out, Summer Robinson would blast a two-out double, allowing Bishton to add to the Highlander lead.

Abby Morrow would take control from there. She would take out 11 straight batters–including seven groundouts, two strikeouts and a pop out–before a one-out single in the sixth.

The Highlanders failed to capitalize on their momentum going into their second game of the day, in a 10-3 loss against the Chattanooga Mocs.

Despite Radford taking an early lead with two runs in the first two innings, the Mocs would score five runs in the third and one in the fourth, making the score 6-2.

Mundy had a single on Radford’s first run, while Marissa Gagliano had two hits in the game. Tiffany Brown pitched for Radford in three innings, allowing six hits, striking out one, with two walks.

The following game against Kennesaw State was canceled due to rain.

In their next game against the University of Connecticut Huskies, the Highlanders would land back on their feet with an 8-3 win.

Uconn took the 1-0 lead in the first inning. That would be their only lead of the contest, as the Highlanders would respond by scoring eight runs–three in the third, four in the fifth and their last in the sixth.

In their fourth game of the challenge, the Highlanders would continue to win with a 6-5 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Radford would start off hot, propelling themselves a 6-0 lead. Rowe got the Highlanders on the board, hitting her first homer of the season behind the center field wall. Tapia would make it 2-0, with a two-out RBI single in the third. Freshman Lauren Maddrey scored off of the RBI, after recording her single off of a bunt.

Marsicek had her first career start at pitcher. Marsicek had five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits. Tech would end their scoreless drought in the sixth ending, with Kelly Kennedy of Tech drilling an RBI, allowing teammate Amity Brown home to score.

In the final game of the Chattanooga Challenge, the Highlanders would fall to The Kennesaw State Owls in a 3-1 loss. Radford scored the first run off a Rowe Homerun. Kennesaw State answered with a solo shot at the bottom of the fourth.

Logan Viers of the Owls would keep the score tied until teammate Olivia Tamewitz hit a bunt, which helped her steal second. She would eventually score off a homerun by Courtney Stutter.