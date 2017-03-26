Softball goes 1-3 on the weekend

Joe Huss | jhuss@radford.edu

The Highlanders started with a double header on Friday against East Tennessee State University. The Highlanders lost the first game 4-3, then lost the second one by a score of 10-2 in a six-inning game. Then on Sunday in another doubleheader against St. John’s University Radford lost the opener 9-7 but won the second by a score of 2-0.

Against East Tennessee State, senior Kayla Bishton had a strong showing in both games, going 2-3 in each with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs. Bishton’s homer came in the first game against the Buccaneers. The home run was Bishton’s second of the season. Both of her doubles came in the second game of the doubleheader. She was joined by redshirt sophomore Marissa Gagliano who had three hits and two runs scored. That wasn’t enough to propel the Highlanders to victory with the 21 hits totaled by ETSU who never trailed against the Highlanders in either game. In the first game Radford only managed five hits against ETSU starter Madison Ogle and none of them came after the fourth inning.

On Sunday, the Highlanders returned to Radford to host the St. John’s Red Storm in another doubleheader. In the second game of the day, sophomore pitcher Kayla Huffman pitched her first career complete game shutout 2-0. After allowing 12 hits in the first game, Huffman rebounded in the second only allowing four hits. Huffman had six strikeouts in the win to go along with her two walks in seven innings pitched. Senior pitcher Abby Morrow also had six strikeouts and two walkouts in her outing in the first game of the doubleheader.

Radford’s offense had a great showing totaling five homers on the day. In the first game freshman Sofia Tapia had her first career multi-home run game to give her three home runs on the year. Tapia would go on to drive in four runs in the game. Freshman Hunter Mundy added a home run as well to bring her total to three on the year as well. Brittany Wratchford, a senior infielder, added a homer in each game to give her a team-leading five home runs on the year.

The Highlanders (10-11) will once again be in a doubleheader that was postponed on Tuesday against North Carolina Central (3-15) here at Radford. The first game of the doubleheader is set for 5 p.m.