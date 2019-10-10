0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Lilly Demastus | ldemastus@radford.edu

This week, the Tartan interviewed Radford Head Softball Coach Hope Creasy about her team and their performance in the ongoing fall season.

The Tartan: Why is there a fall season?

Creasy: “NCAA Division I allows for up to 8 games to be played in the fall. The stats/records do not affect the spring season. Fall games are used to get the new team some game experience prior to the spring season. It provides freshmen with an opportunity to get acclimated to the new system, along with the game itself being at a faster pace.”

TT: How has the team been performing so far?

Creasy: “I’m excited about where we’re at right now in the fall season. We have seen a lot of good things up and down the line-up. While we have had good outings thus far, there are still plenty of things to continue working on throughout the fall. With six freshmen joining the program this year, we have had a lot of teaching moments; they have meshed well with the talented group of returners that we have. There has been a lot of shuffling with our defense just to see who fits best and where.”

TT: What are your goals for the season?

Creasy: “The goals for the upcoming season are still a work in progress. As we continue to learn and grow on and off the field and actually realize what we have with this group, I don’t think we can fully layout detailed goals until our Fall Season wraps up. With that said, winning a Big South Championship is always the main goal. Going out every day and working with a championship mindset is imperative. We’re pushing the team to be very detail-oriented in everything that we do while having a narrow focus on the task at hand instead of being result-driven. That is part of what the fall season is all about, preparing and setting the tone for what we expect to be an exciting and successful season ahead.”

Radford hopes to improve this year after last year’s disappointing sixth-place conference finish. The Highlanders also look to better their record of 25-34 (12-12 in conference play) in this upcoming season; which is set to begin this Spring.

The team will play next on Oct. 18 at the Radford Softball Stadium against Surry Community College.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)

Featured Image: Hope Creasy became Radford’s Head Softball Coach in 2017 after spending two years as an assistant coach.