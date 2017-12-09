PHOTOS: Snow Hits Radford University

Snow is finally here at Radford to start December off on a high note. Send us photos of the snowy weather around campus! Email them to dlepore1@radford.edu with the subject line ‘snow photo’ and a brief caption that includes where the photo was taken. We will add them to our online gallery.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Here are what students and faculty have to say about the weather over Twitter:

The fact that I have a 5 pm exam on my first ever radford snow day is UNFAIR — Allison Cooley (@allyycatz) December 9, 2017

We hope you are having a great snow day keeping warm and studying for finals while still having… https://t.co/I7FPsnJpvh — Radford Alpha Sigma Tau (@AST_Radford) December 8, 2017

I love snow days in radford — micahy8s (@micahnotworried) December 9, 2017

Radford students waking up to snow on a Saturday is better then children waking up on Christmas morning — Kayt✨ (@xkayytlin) December 9, 2017