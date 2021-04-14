SMART Lab Open for Research

Phone by dole777: Students and faculty are free to use the SMART Lab and its resources for academic and research projects.

The SMART Lab offers programs to help students and faculty work on classroom projects, research, and analysis.

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@raford.edu

The Social Media Analytics and Research Technology (SMART) Lab is something students have at their disposal, but few seem to know much about it.

The SMART Lab offers programs like NodeXL, Salesforce Social Studio, and Gephi to help students and faculty to work on classroom projects, research, and analysis.

Vinicius Rios and Terrance Schoefield are graduate students currently enrolled in the Strategic Communication Master’s Program that oversees the Lab’s operation.

“The motivation behind the installation of the lab was based on Radford’s commitment to provide our students with skills and training that make them attractive to potential employers,” supervisor Dr. John Brummette explained.

Students and faculty are free to use the SMART Lab and its resources for academic and research projects.

“The SMART Lab is available to all Radford students and faculty who are interested in learning more about analyzing and visualizing data and using state-of-the-art software programs that are currently being used by some of the top companies in the world,” said Dr. Brummette.

The SMART Lab has undergone some changes since its installation in 2016.

Dr. Brummette, faculty from the School of Communication, the Department of Criminal Justice, and Dr. Matthew Smith, the Dean of CHBS, have worked to “fine-tune technology, software and services” offered by the Lab.

There is potential for students in all disciplines to increase their analysis, visualization, and networking skills.

“Social media and technology permeate every aspect of our lives, which makes our lab a valuable resource for students from all majors,” stated Dr. Brummette.

Beyond the School of Communication and Department of Criminal Justice, other offices on campus have contributed to the success of the Lab.

“Our Information Technology Services and Procurement and Contracts offices have also been amazing with helping us improve our technology and services,” said Dr. Brummette.

The Lab is available to all students and faculty. To reserve time to understand more, gather information, and use the resources provided, students can email smartlab@radford.edu.