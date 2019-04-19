It's Electric!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

69 views

By Evan Mason | emason3@radford.edu

Shazam! is by far one of DC’s happier and family-friendly movies, if they ever had any, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s a story that’s not only hilarious but about growing and the responsibility that comes with gaining great power. Even though it was less serious than previous DC movies, I was left feeling excited to see more Shazam movies in the future.

As Ryan Reynolds is THE Deadpool, Zachary Levi is THE Shazam. When his role comes in to play, he practically steals the movie being a 14-year-old boy in a superhero’s body. He comes off hilariously and bounces off Grazer’s character quite well with all their hi-jinks.This movie seemed not to have any more substantial or dark expectations. It had the luxury of being carefree, fun, and childlike in its own way, while also facing adult realities. Billy Batson, in gaining his powers to become Shazam he must prove that he was the right person chosen and was the last hope there is.

The main message of the story revolves around the treatment of children and the effects it can have; but also the choices to decide whom they want to become. Resulting in Billy Batson in being a hero for good, and the motivations of the villain which aren’t so good.

When it comes to Billy’s character, you see him evolve from a person who makes mistakes, and even breaks the law, but learns from them, and grows into a stronger, better person form it, all while finding out what it is to have a real family.

Another standout character is Billy’s foster house room-mate Freddie played by Jack Grazer. He becomes Billy’s mentor in discovering his abilities and moving the story along with some of the funniest scenes in the movie and a blossoming of a strong friendship.

As Ryan Reynolds is THE Deadpool, Zachary Levi is THE Shazam. When his role comes in to play, he practically steals the movie being a 14-year-old boy in a superhero’s body. He comes off hilariously and bounces off Grazer’s character quite well with all their hi-jinks. Despite some of the slower parts of the movie, it’s this team up that carries the movie well while also making fun of cliches in other superhero movies.

Mark Strong plays the villain Dr. Sivana. The movie gives you a reason to feel bad for him and also serves to flesh out the larger theme of the story. He isn’t a standout villain by any means, which is ok given the comedic nature of the story.

Photo Credit: (Shazam! the movie)