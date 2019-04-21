5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nay-Quan Bryan | nbryan3@radford.edu

Does senioritis only affect seniors?

Spring is here, and it’s here to stay. During warm days and cool nights, most students don’t feel the need to stay cooped up in their dorms, and most afternoons the campus is lively.

At a point during the Spring semester, some students begin to get lazy or mentally checked out, which is another term for … senioritis.

There’s no motivation to do any homework, projects, essays, or other assignments. Most students are ready for this year to be over and move on to a much-needed Summer break.

For me, after Spring break, my motivation left campus. I love Radford, but I need a break. A three-month break, preferably in NYC.

Carly Sumpter, a junior Production Technology major, responded to The Tartan over Facebook about being mentally checking out. Sumpter said, "I'm currently a junior, I normally get mentally checked out right around spring break, so right now I feel like I'm in the final stretch, but it's going to go by soooooo slow."

I felt everything she said was true; This semester is going by so slow, and we only have a few more weeks left, but it feels like it’s taking forever.

Hannah Bevins, a sophomore Production Technology major, said “I’m a first year [student] but classified as a sophomore, I’d say I get checked out right around after midterm grades. I feel like at the end of the semester the workload increases so much and it’s draining.”

I’ve come to believe that senioritis is a chain reaction. It starts with seniors and works its way down the classes until the motivation to thrive this semester is nonexistent. It’s not like we lost all motivation to succeed this semester, just tired both physically and mentally.

This semester has been taxing on both the body and the mind. I think I speak for most when I say we’re just exhausted, and I personally just want to sleep for ten days straight.

We all feel it whether we’re a freshman, sophomore, junior, senior or anywhere in between — however, I encourage you all to stay focused as we finish up this spring semester. We are almost there!

Photo Credit: (Cole Keister | Unsplash; Kevin Grieve | Unsplash)