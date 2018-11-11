Tim Kaine: Is this a nightmare? This isn’t the country that I think we really are. This isn’t who we really are.

By Ida Domingo | idomingo1@radford.edu

During the final week before Election Day on Nov. 6, Senator Tim Kaine stopped by Radford University’s campus to campaign with the 5th, 6th, and 9th District congressional candidates Leslie Cockburn, Jennifer Lewis, and Anthony Flaccavento.

Kaine, one of Virginia’s U.S. senators since 2013 is running against the Republican nominee, Corey Stewart in the 2018 Senate election.

On Tuesday morning, Kaine was present with Flaccavento at a GOTV meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. at Hurlburt Student center and also at the Virginia Tech Young Democrats text bank and pizza party at 5:45 p.m. in Goodwin Hall.

This final-week campaign stops gave Kaine and the District congressional candidates a chance to share their message across the Commonwealth: “A Virginia that works for all.” Kaine stated that “If we want the Blue wave, you have to get out and canvas and vote.” He sees the Blue wave as a wave of compassion, decency, and integrity’ Kaine believes this is what we need in this country during this “challenging time.” Similarly, Kaine stated, “’Is this a nightmare?’ This isn’t the country that I think we really are. This isn’t who we really are. But just last week, we saw … an ugliness, a hatred, a bigotry. … I want to send a real clear message about who we are and who we aren’t.” Kaine continued, “There are some who talk about how they would like to see a ‘blue wave’ next week, and I would too. … But what I really want to see is a wave of compassion in this country, of decency, of humanity, of love. I want to see a wave of people who believe, like we ask our kids to say every day at the end of the Pledge of Allegiance, that we’re a nation for all,” earlier on a stop at Martinsville for a potluck lunch at the Free Play Café.

During these events, Kaine and Flaccavento also talked about the importance of voter turnout in the youth and to encourage them to both engage and vote in advance for the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The younger generation of America gives Flaccavento hope, and he wants to work with everyone to fix “horrific climate of hate and blame.” Kaine and Flaccavento seem to both agree that it starts with the youth. Kaine says that it’s not about Democrats or Republicans, but it’s all about democracy. Geoffrey Preudhomme, Radford senior and Youth Intern Coordinator at Flaccavento 4 Congress, believes that “this was an important event because we’re in the midst of the most important midterm election of our lifetime and probably American history.”

There were also talks about the presidency of Trump.

Kaine stated, “I don’t know anyone who would encourage their kids to be like [Trump].” He also added that “If we can’t have a person worth exemplifying as president, then well fill many other seats to make that happen.”

Kaine believes that the burden of serving as an example, worth following, is on every elected official, whether in the Senate or on a city council.

Before stopping by at Radford and Virginia Tech, Kaine and the candidates also stopped at Mary Baldwin University, Lexington Area, Hollins University, Martinsville, Lynchburg University, Nelson County, Front Royal, Leesburg, Fairfax Station, Louisa County, University of Virginia, and Shirley Gate Islamic Center throughout the entire week of Oct. 29 – Nov. 2. to make sure their voices and values were heard.