5 SHARES Share Tweet

Last Updated on April 6, 2019

121 views

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

The Radford University women’s basketball team has officially concluded the 2018-19 season after their loss in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Mar. 24.

As the Tartan looks back on the season, we would like to honor the women’s basketball team for some of their outstanding achievements en route to making history this season!

Junior Redshirt forward Lydia Rivers dominated the court the entire season.

Senior guard/forward Destinee Walker has been the main focus on this unit all season. She has been an extremely consistent player during her tenure and has accepted every responsibility given to her on and off the court.The Kinston, NC native led the entire Big South in rebounding, snatching an impressive 10.2 boards per game. Rivers also led the Big South conference in double-doubles with a whopping 13. Her consistent performances earned her first team all-conference honors as well. She averaged 12.0 points throughout the regular season.

Rivers continued to dominate throughout the Big South tournament. After her 14 points, 14 rebound performance in the championship against Campbell, she was then named the Most Valuable Player of the entire tournament after recording her 15th double-double of the season. Rivers scored a whopping 57 points and snatched 37 rebounds in three games for an average of 19.0 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.

Senior guard/forward Destinee Walker has been the main focus on this unit all season. She has been an extremely consistent player during her tenure and has accepted every responsibility given to her on and off the court.

Walker is a one of a kind player and was named to the Big South all-conference first team this year for her performance this season. Walker has been a first-team all conference player in two of the past three seasons and two years she was named first-team, the Highlanders went on to win the regular season title.

Walker has been a major factor in the Highlanders success this year; she’s averaged a solid 14.0 points per game in her 33 games played.

Redshirt junior Jen Falconer has been dominating in the classroom and on the court this season. Falconer was a major key this season in setting up and running the Highlander offense from her guard position. She often gets her teammates involved, and her outstanding defense is nothing to overlook.Redshirt junior Sydney Nunley had a monster season this year after sitting out the entire 18-19 season with a medical redshirt. The 6’4 center was second in the entire conference in double-doubles with 12, only one behind her teammate Lydia Rivers.

Nunley went on to score over 22 points in three games this season against Hampton, High Point, and Mount St. Marys. Nunley’s standout season also earned her Big South second team all-conference honors!

Redshirt junior Jen Falconer has been dominating in the classroom and on the court this season. Falconer was a major key this season in setting up and running the Highlander offense from her guard position. She often gets her teammates involved, and her outstanding defense is nothing to overlook.

Falconer is currently pursuing her master’s degree in business and has an outstanding 3.88 grade-point average. She went on to dish out a career-high eight assists in the home win against Longwood on Feb. 16.

Senior Khiana Johnson has played a major role in running the offense from her guard position as well.

Johnson has been able to contribute on both the defensive and offensive sides of the ball. Her speed and quickness give her an advantage over many players she faces as well as her high basketball IQ in which often makes great decisions. She went on to average 11.0 points per game this season, and her outstanding gameplay earned her Big South second team all-conference honors this season.

Redshirt Junior Savannah Felgemacher has helped this team in every aspect possible since she transferred from James Madison University. At 6’3 she is a force to be reckoned with in the paint, and she is a very physical player so stay out of her way, but she can also step outside and shoot anywhere on the court when needed.

The Church Hill Tennessee native dropped a season-high 23 points on Nov. 15, 2018, and also snatched a season-high 21 rebounds on Nov. 7, 2018, against SC. State.

McGuire led the Highlanders to a program-record outstanding 17 Big South victories as well as the 2018-19 Big South regular-season championship, which is the program’s second title in the past three years.Sophomore forward Tina Lindenfeld and Freshman guard Makaila Wilson have shown a lot of promise all year as they’ve played in their roles coming off of the bench and hitting big shots when needed. Both ladies have been able to heat up from a 3 point range at any time, and next season is looking extremely bright for the dynamic duo.

Coach Mike McGuire was named Big South Coach of the Year for his third time in six seasons.

McGuire led the Highlanders to a program-record outstanding 17 Big South victories as well as the 2018-19 Big South regular-season championship, which is the program’s second title in the past three years. He also led the ladies to an impressive 18 game consecutive win streak, as the Highlanders didn’t lose a game from Jan. 10 to March 24.

This was the Highlanders first championship in 23 Years since the 95-96 season!

Unfortunately, as this memorable season finally comes to an end, Highlander fan should be proud of the hard work and dedication the Radford University women’s basketball team displayed this season.

This one will go down in the record books as one of the greatest seasons ever. Great Job Ladies!

Lydia Rivers, Jen Falconer, Khiana Johnson (4) , and Sydney Nunley (50)

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan)