RUC Tuition Decrease for 2021-2022

2 min read The Radford University Carilion (RUC) tuition rate for in-state undergraduate students expects a 55 percent decrease for next semester.

By Kylee Walling | kewalling@radford.edu

The Radford University Carilion (RUC) tuition rate for in-state undergraduate students expects a 55 percent decrease for next semester due to an allocation of 10 million dollars annually.

According to the email sent to students, “It is anticipated that providing the same great education at a reduced rate…will have a positive impact on enrollment trends and workforce shortages.”

The RUC program available to RU students was initiated in the summer of 2019.

The partnership with Carilion was a multi-year process, and “the incredible work of RUC students, faculty, and staff” improved the visions of RU.

A merger with Jefferson College of Health Sciences (JCHS) was part of this partnership, and according to President Hemphill, it “continues to serve as a collaborative and strategic partner in healthcare education and research efforts.”

Only in its second year of operation, the RUC enrollment has increased by over six percent.

The Virginia General Assembly has allocated 10 million dollars to in-state residents as a part of the RUC program. This new budget is pending Governor Ralph Northam’s signature.

This new base funding will help to “equalize tuition between the main campus and RUC for in-state students beginning with the 2021-2022 academic.”

President Hemphill expressed the gratitude of the community for Virginia House and Senate members and Governor Northam for this new budget.