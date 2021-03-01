RU Women’s Basketball Back on Track

Photo by Abhishek Chandra: Holding Charleston Southern to only two points in that time stretch, the Highlanders could send the game into overtime.

2 min read Radford Women’s Basketball team looked to get back on track with a game against Hampton and a series against Charleston Southern.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

After suffering two blowout losses against Big South leader High Point, the Radford Women’s Basketball team looked to get back on track with a game against Hampton and a series against Charleston Southern.

On Feb. 16, Radford played at Hampton after three postponements due to COVID-19.

In a low-scoring game, Radford went into half-time down by two with both teams struggling to score.

Late into the third quarter, the Highlanders pulled away with a 10-0 stretch heading into the fourth quarter.

Radford held Hampton to 25.3 percent shooting and zero three-pointers in a 53-42 victory.

Bryonna McClean led the team with 13 points and ten rebounds.

This past Saturday, Radford played host to Charleston Southern in a close game.

The Highlanders were down by 10 in the first half but took the lead late in the fourth quarter.

After exchanging the lead multiple times, Charleston Southern led 73-71 with four seconds left. Radford then took a timeout.

On the inbound pass from Tina Lindenfeld, Kyanna Morgan made an off-balanced three-pointer for the Highlanders’ buzzer-beater win.

Ashley Tudor led the team in scoring with 17 points. Morgan and Lindenfeld each earned 12 points.

This victory marks the 100th Big South win for Head Coach Mike McGuire.

On the following day, Radford returned from being down seven points in the fourth quarter with 3:21 remaining in the game.

Holding Charleston Southern to only two points in that time stretch, the Highlanders could send the game into overtime.

During the overtime period, it was all Radford, outscoring Charleston Southern 11-2 and holding them to no field goals during the OT period.

Makaila Wilson led the team scoring 17 points and was one of four Highlanders scoring double digits.

Radford is now 8-10 for the season with an 8-8 record in the Big South.

There are four remaining games left in the season for Radford before the Big South Tournament.

The next scheduled game for the Highlanders is at Gardner-Webb on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 on ESPN+.