RU Dining Offers Students New Ordering Methods

Radford University now offers students a 'Get & Go Dining Program,' allowing students to make food orders on a mobile device and pickup.

By Isabella Dominesey | Idominesey@radford.edu

Radford University students’ dining experience has changed drastically for the Spring 2021 semester with new mobile ordering and pick up options on campus.

In December 2020, Radford Dining Services partnered with the CBORD Group Inc., a software company specializing in cashless card systems, service management, and college commerce programs, to offer students a ‘Get & Go Dining Program.’

The system works by pairing temperature-controlled lockers with a mobile-friendly ordering app.

Students download the app, titled “GET,” through the Apple App Store or Google Play App Store. They can search “Radford University” when prompted on the app and enter their university credentials.

The app then links with their ONE card, where campus cash and meal swipes are stored. It allows them to use the funds to order food digitally.

After an order is processed, the student will receive a confirmation email, along with a barcode. Students are also informed of the approximate pickup time of their order. Upon arrival, the locker will then open, allowing them to take their order and leave.

“It’s nice because I get to relax in my room instead of standing in a line,” said Junior Savannah Lancaster.

The lockers offer blue lights to keep orders cold, red lights to keep orders heated, and a room temperature setting.

Although convenient, the system does come with minor technological issues for some students.

Lancaster, who has used the “GET” ordering system twice, faced issues picking up her order both times. “The app didn’t send me a code until hours after I placed my order,” said Lancaster.

In her opinion, the app would be more beneficial if it sent a pickup code through both email and text message.

The innovation also proves to be a safe food sale option during COVID-19.

There are four units on campus, two in Dalton Hall, one in the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences, and one in the Hulburt Student Center. However, they are only available for use for students and faculty with university meal plans.

Since students scan a barcode from their devices, the method is contact-free.

Students and faculty can find further instructions on how to place an order for pickup on the Radford University Dining Services website.