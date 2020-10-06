RU COVID-19 Numbers Remain at a Standstill This Past Week

Photo Credit: (CDC) This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

According to the Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard, the university reports another two positive cases on campus this past week, which brings the total of confirmed positive cases to 413.

The positivity rate on campus continues to decline to a new total of 9.98 percent, down from 10.11 percent from the week of Sept. 28. The COVID-19 Dashboard confirmed a total of 75 new tests performed, resulting in 4,140 cumulative tests administered.

All tests have been performed by the Radford University Student Health Center, in partnership with PathGroups and Carilion Clinic on campus and at Radford University Carilion.

As we are continuing our fight with the virus, students, staff, faculty, and administrators are showing signs of slowing the spread on campus as we continue to do the five:

Wash your hands.

Wear a mask.

Avoid touching your face.

Maintain physical distancing.

Stay home if you feel sick.

“For two consecutive weeks, two positive cases have been reported in each update. And, for five consecutive weeks, we have slowed the spread of COVID-19 on our campus,” Hemphill said.

The University COVID-19 Dashboard is updated every Tuesday to provide our community with campus-based testing information and related data. The Dashboard offers cumulative data, including move-in testing and on-going testing.