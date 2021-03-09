RU COVID-19 Numbers Increase On-Campus

< 1 min read The Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard reports an increase of 23 new positive cases out of the 493 tests performed on campus.

By Dustin Staples | Dstaples1@radford.edu

The Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard reports an increase of 23 new positive cases this week out of the 493 tests performed on campus.

The total number of positive cases is now up to 79 since the start of the spring semester.

The Dashboard also reports an overall positive percentage rate of 1.82 percent, up 0.37 percentage points from the week of March 2.

On-campus testing continues to be performed by Radford University Student Health Center in partnership with PathGroups and Carilion Clinic.

They have administered a total of 4,350 tests.

According to an email sent out Tuesday, March 9, President Brian Hemphill said, “To all Highlander students, please be extremely mindful of the critical importance and continued role of COVID-19 in our daily interactions. Face coverings and physical distancing are required. They are not optional! Gathering limitations both on-campus and off-campus must be followed.”

Hemphill continued by emphasizing that it is essential to follow and obey the guidelines of gathering limitations as violations could impact students’ health.

“Violations of these limitations will not be tolerated as you are risking your own health and the health of others,” said Hemphill.

The University COVID-19 Dashboard is updated every Tuesday to provide the Radford community with campus-based testing information and related data.