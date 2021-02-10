February 10, 2021

RU and RUC Provides Walk-up COVID-19 Testing

1 day ago Dustin Staples

< 1 min read Radford university is offering COVID-19 walk-up surveillance testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the spring semester.

Woman in robe

Photo by Jakayla Toney: All testing will continue to take place at the Buchanan House.

147 views

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

With the rapid testing taking place in and around the Commonwealth State, testing continues to be a top priority for all Virginians, including colleges and universities.

Radford University will offer walk-up testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the semester. All testing will continue to take place at the Buchanan House.

Main campus students can be tested at the following times:

  • Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Faculty and staff can be tested at the following times:

  • Monday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
  • Tuesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
  • Thursday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Testing will also continue to take place at Radford University Carilion (RUC) for students, faculty, and staff as listed below:

  • Every Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, located on the 3rd Floor in the Board Room.

Any Radford University student, faculty, or staff at the Roanoke Higher Education Center are also welcomed to participate in the weekly testing at RUC.

Download PDF
Latest posts by Dustin Staples (see all)
Tags: , , , , ,

MORE STORIES

COVID-19 Numbers Remained Low as Classes Resume

1 day ago Dustin Staples

RU Dining Offers Students New Ordering Methods

1 day ago Isabella Dominesey

Housing Application Open for 2021-2022

1 day ago Kylee Walling

YOU MAY HAVE MISSED

COVID-19 Numbers Remained Low as Classes Resume

1 day ago Dustin Staples

RU and RUC Provides Walk-up COVID-19 Testing

1 day ago Dustin Staples

RU Dining Offers Students New Ordering Methods

1 day ago Isabella Dominesey

Housing Application Open for 2021-2022

1 day ago Kylee Walling

Chief Global Officer Aims To Help Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

1 day ago Wesley Wallace