RU and RUC Provides Walk-up COVID-19 Testing
< 1 min read Radford university is offering COVID-19 walk-up surveillance testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the spring semester.
By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu
With the rapid testing taking place in and around the Commonwealth State, testing continues to be a top priority for all Virginians, including colleges and universities.
Radford University will offer walk-up testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the semester. All testing will continue to take place at the Buchanan House.
Main campus students can be tested at the following times:
- Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Faculty and staff can be tested at the following times:
- Monday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
- Tuesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- Thursday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.
Testing will also continue to take place at Radford University Carilion (RUC) for students, faculty, and staff as listed below:
- Every Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, located on the 3rd Floor in the Board Room.
Any Radford University student, faculty, or staff at the Roanoke Higher Education Center are also welcomed to participate in the weekly testing at RUC.
