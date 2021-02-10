RU and RUC Provides Walk-up COVID-19 Testing

Photo by Jakayla Toney: All testing will continue to take place at the Buchanan House.

< 1 min read Radford university is offering COVID-19 walk-up surveillance testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the spring semester.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

147 views

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

With the rapid testing taking place in and around the Commonwealth State, testing continues to be a top priority for all Virginians, including colleges and universities.

Radford University will offer walk-up testing for students, faculty, and staff throughout the semester. All testing will continue to take place at the Buchanan House.

Main campus students can be tested at the following times:

Monday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Faculty and staff can be tested at the following times:

Monday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Tuesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Testing will also continue to take place at Radford University Carilion (RUC) for students, faculty, and staff as listed below:

Every Friday from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at the Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, located on the 3rd Floor in the Board Room.

Any Radford University student, faculty , or staff at the Roanoke Higher Education Center are also welcomed to participate in the weekly testing at RUC.