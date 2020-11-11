RU: 2020-2021 Men’s Basketball Schedule

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley) Radford's Carlik Jones being guarded by a Gardner Webb defender in the big south championship game.

2 min read Radford University’s Men’s basketball team will begin it’s non-conference schedule later this month in November.

8 SHARES Share Tweet

321 views

By Wesley Wallace | wwallace5@radford.edu

As the fall semester comes to an end, Radford University’s men’s basketball team will begin its non-conference season.

Radford University’s Athletics Department has informed its members and the New River Valley community about changes in its official season schedule in a press release statement.

The department said, “All regular-season and conference tournament schedules, times, dates and opponents are subject to change. Radford Athletics is currently evaluating multiple spectator attendance models per state, university, and health guidelines for the 2020-21 season. Additional Information will be provided in the coming weeks.”

“Radford Athletics is currently evaluating multiple spectator attendance models per state, university, and health guidelines for the 2020-21 season.”

The team will play the first game of their season against Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

After the team battles Virginia Tech, they travel to Harrisonburg, Va. to face Norfolk State University Saturday, Nov. 28, and James Madison University Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Big South Athletic Conference will require each of its college basketball teams to play within a 20-game double round-robin schedule. Each team will play all their games as back-to-back contests against the same opponent, at the same location, and on consecutive days.

The Big South Athletic Conference will require each of its college basketball teams to play within a 20-game double round-robin schedule.

In December, the team will play at East Carolina University Saturday, Dec. 5, in Greenville, North Carolina. After that game, the team will return to Radford University and battle Lancaster Bible College | Capital Seminary & Graduate School Tuesday, Dec. 8, and Mars Hill University Thursday, Dec. 10.

The men’s non-conference season will end Saturday, Dec. 19, when they play against Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Radford University will host “Longwood University (Dec. 14/15), Hampton University (Jan. 4/5), Gardner-Webb (Jan. 14/15), USC Upstate (Jan. 29/30), and Winthrop on (Feb. 11/12),” according to the 2020-21 schedule.