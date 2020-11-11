Review of Fall 2020 Semester Weather Forecast

Photo Credit: (Ricardo Gomez Angel) The weather during the 2020 fall semester has been decreasing slowly but steadily while remaining seasonable.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

The weather during this fall semester has been decreasing slowly but steadily while remaining seasonable.

At the start of the semester, temperatures started well-above-average, with daily afternoon storms in the forecast, along with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures during the daytime ranged between 77-92 degrees.

Overnight lows remained muggy and mild, as temperatures averaged around 61-70 degrees. That same weather pattern continued for August.

At the start of September, temperatures started warm, then began to cool off. Most of the month featured partly sunny skies during the day and mostly to partly clear skies at night.

According to the Weather Channel monthly outlook, only two days of rainfall were measured in the gauge. That impact was from Hurricane Sally. The highest temperature recorded was 87 degrees Sept. 2 and 3, and the coldest daytime high was 61 degrees Sept. 19. The overnight lows ranged between 38-70 degrees.

The start of October featured two other tropical storms two weeks apart. Delta of the days of Oct. 10-12, and two weeks later, Zeta, Oct. 28-29.

Zeta promoted Tropical Storm Warnings and special weather statements for Southwest Virginia, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. Meanwhile, the remainder of the month showcased sunny to partly sunny skies to clear and calm overnights.

Temperatures remained from 54-79 degrees for the daytime, and overnight lows were chillier than average, ranging between 34-58 degrees.

So far, in November, there has been more sunshine than rain this month. Daytime highs have ranged from 48-74 degrees and overnight lows between 29-60 degrees.

We also witness the first sign of snow flurries on the night of Nov. 1.

According to Tropical Tidbits forecast models later this week, another threat of tropical rain will impact the area Thursday from Zeta. Rainfall amounts could reach anywhere between 1-3 inches.

As I look at local weather forecasts from news outlets such as WDBJ-7, WSLS-10, and the National Weather Service from Blacksburg, each forecast I produce is rounded up to the nearest average forecast high and low temperatures.