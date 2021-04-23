Review: Dancing On the Edge

The Dancing On The Edge event made me feel like I was there, even through a screen.

By Faith Galloway | fgalloway1@radford.edu

Dancing on the Edge is a live performance hosted by the Radford University’s dance department every spring.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID outbreak, last year’s 2020 performance was unable to take place.

This year’s performance will be streamed online for those who RSVP for E-tickets. “Dancing on the Edge” will include dance styles such as Jazz, Modern, Ballet, and Hip Hop pieces.

“Dancing on the Edge” is not just one dance, but instead multiple dances.

I was able to stream the performance on April 9th, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. sharp. I took note of the different dances, which were Allostasis: Stability Through Change, Waltz of the Bridesmaids from “Swan Lake,” Act 3, The Jug Dance from “La Bayadere,” Act 2, Leave this page, The Cookie Crumbles, and You Got Served to name a few.

Each dance consisted of at least more than two dancers. What I took note of was that for each dance performed, there were at least three or more dancers. You Got Served was one of the dances that consisted of the most dancers being 15 students that currently attend Radford University.

You Got Served was my favorite dance during this performance.

I enjoyed this piece the most because the music was hip hop and hip hop is usually my go-to for music selections.

Aside from the music itself, there were parts of the dance that reminded me of the movie. For example, there was a part in the performance where there would be a dancer(s) on the dance floor, all while those gathered around would hype those on the floor up.

Some popular hip-hop dance styles included in this piece were Krumping, the Death Drop, and locking and popping. The costume breakdown wasn’t super spectacular for this piece, as the pieces were very laid back and casual, so loose pants like sweats and a crop top for some of the girls while for the guys a pair of pants, not jeans and a t-shirt.

The Krumping style is said to be very popular as it originated out of Los Angeles, Calif.

Now, all the dancers in this piece were students, and the one that stood out to me was Kimberly Bythewood, a junior who made an outstanding death drop move which I have seen in tv shows such as ‘Dance Moms.’

Despite the dance being streamed live, I felt like I was there because the dance made me want to get up and start dancing. I didn’t really enjoy the other pieces as much because they were genres I wouldn’t necessarily listen to, such as jazz.

I can’t critique any of the dancing because I am not a dance expert, but I am sure there was a lot of time and effort put into these pieces, which was awesome.

I would rate this an eight because, as said, I did feel like I was there even though it was streaming.

So, for those who will be in attendance for the upcoming school 2021-2022 academic year, I would recommend you all watch it live or streaming depending on COVID-19.