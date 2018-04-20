Respecting the LGBTQ+ community in 2018

By Ola Elshaar | oelshaar@radford.edu

Respecting other people’s perceived sexual orientation is a part of being a human and every human being has the right to choose their lifestyle and the way they want to live. They should not be disrespected on any level because of their choice.

LGBTQ+ refers to, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer/Questioning, and others. The community is united under one umbrella that differentiates their sexual/gender preference from the vast majority of people.

LGBTQ+ have their own revolutions and roars on how they are struggling for acceptance and how to be acknowledged and respected in their community.

The tragic mass shooting that happened two years ago in Orlando in one of the well-known gay dance clubs was a significant threat to the LGBTQ+ community. Imagine being psychologically destructed after seeing the death of your loved ones just because of their sexual preference. No one should feel unsafe or be mistreated because of their life choices.

According to an article by UN News, “Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people suffer a crucible of egregious violations, including killings, rape, mutilation, torture, arbitrary detention, abduction, harassment, physical and mental assaults, he said, noting that they are subjected to lashings and forced surgical interventions, bullying from a young age, incitement to hatred and pressures leading to suicide.”

Founding a community that would socially accept and respect other people’s life decisions would be much appreciated by transgender people or anyone with different sexual orientation.

In supporting that matter, an article was published by Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights saying that, “In many regions of the world, human rights defenders paid a high price for exposing human rights violations in the context of business-related activities, [Michel Frost, United Nations Special rapporteur] said. The increasing number of threats and attacks could largely be explained by the lack of preventative measures such as consultations of affected communities and reactive measures like grievance mechanisms.”

In the end, we should respect people with different sexual orientation. Discriminating them, violating their rights, bullying, killing, or even refusing to acknowledge the fact that they exist will bring them and the society nothing but harm.

The LGBTQ+ community is a part that is not breakable from the society; if you destroy a part of the society, you will be destroying the whole society.

As it is intuitive to value all people’s crucial life decisions, I think it should be the same with LGBTQ+ individuals and people who have other sexual tendencies. Let’s try not to be so oppressive and uneducated and blame them just because they dared to turn to what they feel like themselves.

Photo credit: (Josh Wilburne on Unsplash)