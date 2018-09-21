Rescheduling of Games Due to Severe Weather

By Lucas Carr | lcarr15@radford.edu

Hurricane Florence made some executive decisions when it came to rescheduling some Radford Athletics upcoming games.

Florence didn’t think the cancellation of classes was enough as its threats of high winds and torrential downpour called for a postponement in Men/Women’s Soccer, Women’s Tennis, Volleyball and Cross Country.

Radford University Department of Athletics announced that a Category 4 hurricane headed for the New River Valley was reason enough to reschedule some athletic events this week.

One of the notable games that were forced to reschedule was Radford Women’s Soccer against Charleston Southern on Sept. 15. What was supposed to be the conference play opener in the Big South has now been moved to the end of the regular season to Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

The Highlanders will now begin conference play against Campbell University on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. in Cupp Memorial Stadium. The women were coming off a 3-1 victory over Elon University last Monday.

Elon went up 1-0 in the 73rd minute of the game, but a goal from forward Jessica Wollmann and two following goals from midfielder Jasmine Casarez sprung the Highlanders out front with nearly 10 minutes left in the game. They were able to hold on and look forward to going head to head against Campbell this Wednesday.

Also in the soccer realm, the Men’s Soccer game at Coastal Carolina scheduled for Sept. 11 was also canceled. We are waiting to hear when the Chanticleers and The Highlanders will see each other on the field.

With Hurricane Florence making contact with the South Carolina/North Carolina coast this past weekend we have yet to see the damage it has inflicted.

In lieu of this game, the Men’s Soccer team will also be opening up conference play against Campbell University on Sept. 22. Following the Campbell game, the men’s team will travel to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers in what looks to be a tough road game.

We wish the Head Coach Bryheem Hancock and the Men’s Soccer Team luck as they look for their first win this season!

Some other events that we will see postponed or canceled are the George Mason Volleyball Classic, the Virginia Tech Alumni Cross Country meet, and the Elon Tennis Invitational that was all scheduled for the weekend of the 14-16.

The Department of Athletics deemed that traveling in the approaching inclement weather was too dangerous to chance.

Athletic Director Robert Lineburg and staff will continue to monitor state and local weather to make decisions on more upcoming athletic events and rescheduling needs.

These decisions will be made in relation to the safety of those traveling to and from games. Any new developments in game schedule can be found on Radfordathletics.com and different social media platforms.

List of Rescheduled/Cancelled Events:

Men’s Soccer at Coastal Carolina: Sept. 11 @ 7 p.m. (CANCELLED)

Volleyball at George Mason Classic: Sept. 14-15 (CANCELLED)

Cross Country at Virginia Tech Alumni Meet: Sept. 14 @ 6 p.m. (CANCELLED)

Women’s Soccer vs. Charleston Southern: Sept. 15 @ 7 p.m. (RESCHEDULED TO OCT. 23)

Women’s Tennis at Elon Invitational: Sept. 14-16 (CANCELLED)