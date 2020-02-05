Register for Priority Housing Now

0 SHARES Share Tweet

197 views

By: Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

The second semester is here, and so is Radford’s campus housing application, which has opened for students applying for housing next year.

Students have until 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, to submit the Priority Housing application and sign the residential student agreement to participate in the online room selection and meal plan process.

Priority housing selection is based upon student’s class standing and Student RU-ID number, not the date of the application.

After students have completed the first step, they will have a week (Feb. 17-24) to take part in searching for their preferred roommate. Students will be limited to 1-5 group members when signing up for roommates.

Selection of roommates and times of picking rooms will be emailed to students Radford account on or before Friday, Feb. 28.

Students will have to wait until the week of March 2-7, for the online room selection to open. During this week, students will have the opportunity to pick and choose a room and roommate(s).

For more information about priority housing, you may contact the Department of Housing and Residential Life at (540)-831-5375 or res-life@radford.edu.

Featured Image: (Radford University Housing and Residential Life)