Record $8 Million Gift Results in Renaming College of Business

17 SHARES Share Tweet

357 views

By Caitlyn Stultz | cstultz4@radford.edu

Early morning on Oct. 3, a campus-wide email was sent from Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill inviting students to a “momentous occasion” at 2 p.m. that day without any further explanation.

That afternoon, signs overtook the front of Kyle Hall advertising the “Momentous Occasion,” as well as directing people to the event and where to find parking.

Even though many people knew about the occurrence of the event for weeks, there was still much secrecy to what the event was about.

Even Faculty Senate President Jake R. Fox, Ph.D., admitted while he was speaking during the actual event that he did not know exactly why he was there.

Remarks were also given by Robert Blankenship, a junior finance and marketing major at Radford, who gave a testimony to the amount of real world experience he has received from studying at Radford.

A crowd of more than 250 people waited for President Hemphill to announce why everyone was gathered.

After thanking different people, he invited Sandra “Sandy” Davis and William “Jack” Davis to the podium with him, he then announced, “Today I have the distinct honor of standing before each of you and announce a landmark gift to provide scholarships to students studying in the College of Business and Economics and the College of Visual and Performing Arts.” He continued, “Sandy and Jack’s monumental gift will produce a lifetime of Davis Scholars who will excel in the classroom, distinct themselves, really be distinctive, as professionals as they move into their careers, and provide their time and talent to the communities in which they live, and they work. I say to each of you, a monumental gift, resulting in the naming of the Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis College of Business and Economics.”

The Davis’s revealed an image of Kyle Hall with its new name of “Davis College of Business and Economics.”

The Davis’s donation of $8 million is the largest individual donation that Radford University has ever received.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This gift will provide incoming first-year students and transfer students with a scholarship of $4,000 a year or $2,000 per semester.

Davis Scholars must be studying full-time in the College of Business and Economics (COBE) or the College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) and have a high school or college transfer GPA of 3.5 or higher. Students also must be Virginia residents.

Students will be able to renew this scholarship for two academic school years or a total of four semesters. Students who wish to be eligible for additional semesters must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher.

An anticipated 80 students will reward this scholarship each academic year once fully implemented, but three students will be selected the first year.

Along with the renaming of COBE, a 350-seat performance hall will be renamed to the Sandra C. Davis and William C. Davis Performance Hall, which remains the music department’s primary performance area.

The event was immediately followed by a campus-wide reception on the second floor of Kyle Hall where refreshments were provided.

During the event, Sandy Davis said, “Radford is on a wonderful course. There is a positive atmosphere here, and it is very contagious.” “Our ultimate goal is to help provide scholarships for Radford University students.”

Photo Credit: (Caitlyn Stultz | The Tartan)