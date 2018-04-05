Ready Player One movie review

By Michael Aaron Coopersmith | mcoopersmith@radford.edu

Ready Player One, a movie that just seemed that it only had half the effort Spielberg put in it.

When I first saw the trailer for Ready Player One, I thought that they could finally nail the CGI epic I have seen film company after film company try and fail; such examples are Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Jupiter Ascending.

However, it seems that they have succeeded in displaying a world of such diverse creativity, the narrative and actors did not meet up to snuff.

Throughout the film, it cuts from the real world to the Oasis (the massive gaming world). So, the actors’ duties are 50 percent physical acting and 50 percent voice acting. Although, it felt that Tye Sheridan did not do his best work.

At the end of the movie, our main character; Wade Watts gives a “rousing” speech to the gamers to stop the evil corporation known as IOI. However, Sheridan does not perform to make me think that our main character has the passion for inspiring his fellow compatriots.

It’s almost as if he is reading it off of a queue card and the movie’s editing treats it as so; as he goes on with the speech, the editing drowns him out for a bit and cuts to another character suiting up for battle.

The other actors follow the acting chops of Sheridan; they did not feel very diverse or exciting. In fact, two of the characters we follow were just cardboard cutout of Chinese and Japanese stereotypes.

Someone should probably tell Spielberg that the days of characters like Short Round (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom) are seeing the end of there days.

Even with an uninteresting cast, the movie showed me what I wanted to see, a diverse gamer world with an interesting perspective.

The Oasis will blow away any viewer with its layout and energetic atmosphere. Every time the movie would switch back to the real world, I would count the minutes to return to the much more interesting Oasis.

Moreover, this reaction was needed to show why all these characters want to explore and preserve this world. The CGI was not bad as some might think, it made the world look colorful and just fit the style that seemed right for Ready Player One’s world, but there were times where one could feel that the world was repeating itself with specific references which did ruin the energetic tone.

However, when the timing was right; the Pop Culture mash looked amazingly stupid in a good way; such as having the Iron Giant fight alongside a Gundam or watching the bike from 1988’s Akira racing alongside the DeLorean.

Basically, we get to see a big budget version of our childhood fantasy casted on the big screen all at once which made for an entertaining watch.

In the end, the movie’s narrative and themes are dwarfed by the special effects and incredibly weird yet fun concepts. My recommendation is to see this movie if you want some fun entertainment of a crazy cool mash-up of references in a colorful creative world.

This movie is pure entertainment and will be remembered as such.

