Radford’s Women’s Basketball Splits Series Against Winthrop

< 1 min read Bryonna McClean led the team in scoring with 14 points to go along with six rebounds for Women’s Basketball in split series.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

The Radford Women’s Basketball team was looking for the weekend sweep against Winthrop University to keep pace in the Big South but, unfortunately, came up short.

The game played on Feb. 5 was a whole different story as the Highlanders dominated against Winthrop, winning 72-46.

Bryonna McClean led the team with 14 points and six rebounds. Ariel Williams also scored 14 points in 23 minutes.

Radford shot from an impressive 61.7 percent from the field as the defense allowed zero 3-pointers the entire game.

On Feb. 6, Radford lost 59-63 in overtime after leading most of the game until the fourth quarter.

Radford kept to only scoring three points during the overtime period and allowed 24 fouls in the loss.

Winthrop’s defense held Radford’s board for most of the game as no individual Highlander could score double digits.

Radford only shot 38.3 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from the three-point line.

After an extended break due to COVID-19 issues facing the team, which lasted nearly a month, the Highlanders have now won four out of their last six games. The women are currently seventh in the Big South with a 5-6 conference record, 5-8 overall for the season.