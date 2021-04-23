Radford Women’s Soccer Put Up Fight Against Campbell
By Ryan Paine | rpaine3@radford.eduIzzy Armstrong, a senior, helped her team score the first goal in the first 26 minutes of the game with help from teammates Brianna Oliver and Saleena Lynch. However, Campbell responded just two minutes later with a goal of their own, tying the game up in the first half. Radford made a total of 10 shots during the game with some major saves from Lexi Dean. Despite her not being able to recover from the goal Campbell made with player Jessica Donald, Dean was still able to keep Radford in the game. The game-winning shot came from Campbell’s Cazzie Norgren 74 minutes into the game. Norgren scored the game-winning goal about 20 or more yards out after it grazed the bar hitting the back of the net. This is the first time in three years that the Women’s Soccer Team will not make it into the Big South Final.
The Radford Women’s Soccer team season came to an end after putting up a good fight against Campbell in the Big South Tournament ending in a 3-1 score on Tuesday.