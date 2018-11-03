Radford Women’s Soccer: Kicks off Big South Conference Tournament with a Win Against High Point

By Zachary Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

Women’s Soccer kicked off the Big South Conference Tournament in spectacular fashion by beating High Point 2-0 Saturday night at Cupp Stadium.

The Highlander’s were on fire, shooting the ball a drastic 29 times compared to High Point’s 11. Jasmine Casarez and Jane Everette scored the two goals for Radford. Casarez shot the ball 10 times Saturday night, almost equaling that of High Point.

The Highlanders scored most of their shots in the first have. Shooting 17 total compared to High Point’s dismal two. The team also posted their eighth shutout of the season and their fourth in-a-row.

High Point’s season has now come crashing to an end, who used to be the defending conference champions.

The ultra-attacking offense of the Highlanders proved they have what it takes to be successful in this year’s Big South Tournament. However, they travel to face Campbell this coming up week.

Campbell has proven to be the Achilles-Heel of the tournament as they have knocked out the Highlanders the past two years. We will see what happens.

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics)