Radford Women’s Basketball Season Abruptly Ends
< 1 min read A third pause due to COVID-19 related concerns to the Radford University Women’s Basketball team ends their season.
By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu
In a season full of ups and downs for the Radford Women’s Basketball team that includes two pauses during the season due to COVID-19 outbreaks, an unfortunate third pause has ended the season for the Highlanders.
The announcement came on Friday that Radford would be pulling out from the 2020-21 Big South Tournament due to not meeting the minimum requirement of players.
The Highlanders were scheduled to be the sixth seed in the tournament, with a quarterfinal game at Longwood on March 8.
The pause had begun right before Radford’s scheduled series against Gardner-Webb, which initially marked the end of the regular season.
Radford finishes the season with a 9-11 record, 9-9 in the Big South.
Before the end of the season, Radford had won four out of their last five games that included two overtime wins over Charleston-Southern and Campbell.
