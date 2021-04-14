Radford Women’s Basketball Season Abruptly Ends

Photo by NOTAVANDAL: Radford finishes the season with a 9-11 record, 9-9 in the Big South.

< 1 min read A third pause due to COVID-19 related concerns to the Radford University Women’s Basketball team ends their season.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

In a season full of ups and downs for the Radford Women’s Basketball team that includes two pauses during the season due to COVID-19 outbreaks, an unfortunate third pause has ended the season for the Highlanders.

The announcement came on Friday that Radford would be pulling out from the 2020-21 Big South Tournament due to not meeting the minimum requirement of players.

The Highlanders were scheduled to be the sixth seed in the tournament, with a quarterfinal game at Longwood on March 8.

The pause had begun right before Radford’s scheduled series against Gardner-Webb, which initially marked the end of the regular season.

Radford finishes the season with a 9-11 record, 9-9 in the Big South.

Before the end of the season, Radford had won four out of their last five games that included two overtime wins over Charleston-Southern and Campbell.