Radford Women’s Basketball Hopes to Continue Hot Streak

By Devin Stubbs | dstubbs@radford.edu

The Radford women’s basketball team has been on a five-game winning streak. They started on Jan. 12 up until Jan. 26, the Highlanders have been fighting tooth and nail. Under the leadership of six-year head coach Mike McGuire, they have been able to secure a 13-6 record.

In the Big South conference, they hold a 7-1 record. Winning the majority of their games at home, the Highlanders have been able to rocket into second place below Hampton.

It’s Only the Beginning

The hot streak began Jan. 12. The Highlanders faced the Winthrop Eagles in their home turf of the Dedmon Center.

Junior forward, Lydia Rivers, returned to the court after missing three games. Rivers posted a double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds. She tied her career record of rebounds, all in just 31 minutes.

The Highlanders took the lead 7 minutes before halftime and never looked back. Winthrop outscored Radford in the first quarter, but the Highlanders dominated the final three. Radford defeated Winthrop 70-49.

On Jan. 15, the Highlanders traveled to Charleston, SC to face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. The win for the Highlanders made history for Coach McGuire. The game was the coach’s 100th win for the six-year coach. McGuire is the 4th Highlander coach to achieve this goal, as well as the second-fastest to reach it.

Rivers posted a second consecutive double-double, scoring 12 points and 13 rebounds. Khiana Johnson, a junior guard, recorded her 700th career point. The Highlanders defeated the Buccaneers 67-41.

Traveling to Longwood University, the Highlanders took on the Lancers on Jan. 19 at Willett Hall.

Johnson led the team with 15 points and 6 assists. Rivers racked up her 6th double-double of the season, scoring 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard/forward Destinee Walker became the 16th player in Highlander history to amass 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in her career. Radford had an impressive third quarter, taking the game from the Lancers. The Highlanders bested the Lancers 68-34.

Homecoming

Back on their home turf, Radford hosted the Presbyterian Blue Hose. The Highlanders held a strong defense, keeping their fourth straight opponent under 50 points. Rivers had her fourth consecutive double-double, scoring 17 points and 10 rebounds in just 19 minutes. Though the Highlanders kept their defenses up, they didn’t score their first bucket until the 4:51-minute mark. Radford outscored Presbyterian in each quarter, defeating them 59-49.

Facing their defensive match, the Highlanders traveled to Buies Creek, NC. to take on the Campbell Camels. Racking up their fifth straight win, Radford played a strong defensive game.

Johnson played all 40 minutes of the match, scoring a career high of 19 points and season best of 6 rebounds. The Camels were the aggressor in the 1st half, coming out strong and outscoring the Highlanders. In the third quarter, Radford was able to tie the score.

A Sophomore guard, Tina Lindenfeld, gave Radford the opportunity to take the lead after sinking a triple on the next possession. Radford defeated Campbell in a close match, 56-52.

Where to Next

The Radford women’s basketball team is hoping to continue their winning streak with their match which was on Saturday, Feb. 2. The team traveled to Spartanburg, SC to take on the USC Upstate Spartans. Radford made the game at 82-41.

Photo Credit: (RU Athletics)