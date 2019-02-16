Radford Women’s Basketball: A Nifty Attack Leads the Highlanders to Their 7th Straight Victory

By Chad Boxley | Cboxley@radford.edu

It was an electrifying sensation in the Dedmon Center on Feb 5. as the Radford Highlanders Women’s basketball team defeated Gardner-Webb 79 – 69.

Lydia Rivers (20), and Sydney Nunley in transition as they move the ball up the court

As the contest began, the Highlanders jumped out instantly to an early lead that read 12-2 during the first quarter. They never looked back as they dominated throughout the entire 1st period as the score read 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. They displayed a tremendous amount of heart and hustle which put them in that position.

The Highlanders would increase their lead at the beginning of the second quarter as the scoreboard showed 22-9. Although up to this point the contest had been going perfectly for the Highlanders, and it wasn’t looking promising for the Gardner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Gardner-Webb then suddenly answered with a 21-9 run in the second quarter, which brought the contest extremely close as the score read 31-30, with the Highlanders leading by one point with 1:43 left before halftime.

The Highlanders would then increase the score, just before they went into the locker room for halftime, with a large amount of momentum as Walker made a layup just before the buzzer sounded and the score read 39-32.

The 3rd quarter was tightly contested as the Highlanders scored 21 points in the quarter to Gardner-Webb’s 16 points. The Highlanders lead 60-48 concluding the back and forth 3rd quarter.

Gardner-Webb was only able to cut their deficit to seven points during this entire contest. That came in the 4th quarter as the score read 72-65 with 2:22 left in the game. They were just unable to keep up with the Highlanders dominant performance even after scoring 21 4th quarter points.

Lydia Rivers, standout redshirt junior forward, has had an exceptional season as well as a special evening as she earned her 9th double-double totaling 14 points and 15 rebounds. Rivers currently leads the league in double-doubles this season.

Destinee Walker, senior Guard & Forward, went an impressive 9 for nine from the charity strike while also scoring a game-high 19 points! Walker often displayed a tremendous amount of hustle throughout this contest, even adding an additional 11 rebounds.

Savannah Felgemacher, who is no stranger to the boards and is a forced to be reckoned with, added 10 rebounds as well as 12 points coming off the bench in her return to action.

Redshirt Center Sydney Nunley made her presence known on the court totaling 13 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks! Nunley was on fire as she came up just a single rebound shy of a double-double.

Junior guard Khiana Johnson also added six assist and 16 points with her exceptional speed and ball handling skills

Radford completely dominated this hard-fought contest in rebounds as they grabbed a total of 54 total rebounds on the evening. Gardner-Webb added just only 36 total rebounds.

The Highlanders executed remarkably on their free-throw attempts as they shot 25 for 32 from the strike on the evening.

Join the Highlanders as they look to continue their impressive winning streak in the last eight games as they take on Longwood University on Feb. 16.

Photo Credit: (Chad Boxley | The Tartan)