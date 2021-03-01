March 1, 2021

Radford Volleyball Splits Series Against Presbyterian

3 days ago Raymond Radford

Man playing volleyball

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

After a late start to the season due to COVID-19 issues, the Radford University Volleyball Team began their season with two wins against Gardner-Webb and two losses against Charleston Southern.

This weekend, the Highlanders played host to Presbyterian.

In Saturday’s game, Radford started weak, unable to get anything going during the first two sets.

After losing the first two sets (17-25, 17-25) with the conclusion looking to be inevitable for Radford, the Highlanders then changed pace, winning three sets in a row (25-20, 25-10, 15-10) to win the game 3-2.

Hailey Flowers had a career game with 16 kills and 19 points. Flowers would also have a pair of aces in Radford’s victory.

At Sunday’s game, Radford started the game off strong winning the first two sets (25-22, 25-23).

In a reversal of fortune, Presbyterian would see their comeback after falling behind 2-0 as well as winning the last three sets (28-26, 25-23, 16-14), officially winning the game 3-2 against Radford.

Samantha Reitz would lead the Highlanders with 13 kills. Taylor O’Neal and Emma Young each had two aces.

Radford is now 3-3 for the season and currently fourth in the Big South Conference standings.

The next series for the Highlanders is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, and Friday, Feb. 26, against High Point.

