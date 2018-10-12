Radford Volleyball Beats Campbell 3-1

By Zachary Potter | zpotter2@radford.edu

The Radford Volleyball team overcame a competitive Campbell team to win three sets to one. The Highlanders improve their record to 13-2 for the season. This win also moves Radford into second place in the Big South with a 5-1 record in conference play. Radford’s 13-2 overall record is also the best among every other team in the Big South Conference.

Radford senior Valerie Gonzalez put forth an impressive display by recording her third double-double of the season. She recorded the match-high 15 kills and 15 digs.

In the first set, Radford got out in front with a quick 8-3 lead. Campbell battled back and made it a close battle until Radford finished strong winning by a score of 25-21 in the first set.

In the second set, the Highlanders continued to dominate early having a 19-9 lead. Campbell kept battling back cutting the Radford lead down to 20-14.

Haley Kleespies stepped up big and delivered a kill that sparked the beginning of the end in set two, as Radford sealed it up 25-19.

Set three began, and it seemed Radford was going to ride their momentum and pull off the easy win. However, Campbell came out to an early 6-2 lead. Forcing the Highlanders to fight back from that many points for the first time that night.

Radford battled back and managed a four-point lead of their own making the set 16-12. Though, just like before, the end of the set proved to be a dogfight.

With a Valerie Gonzalez attacking error and a kill by Campbell player Jessica Stocking, Campbell was able to win their first set of the match 26-24.

Set four started much like set three with Campbell jumping out to an early lead forcing Radford to play from behind. Though, Radford battled back through the pressure and managed a 12-10 lead of their own.

For the rest of the set, the Highlanders only lost the lead once, though it was quickly overcome by back-to-back kills from Mallory McKnight and Gonzalez. Set four remained close, and Campbell refused to quit showing great spirit though Radford won the fourth and final set 26-24.

The fourth set did end with much excitement as the teams found themselves tied at 24-24. Radford Senior Amaya Rousseau had a controversial kill that pushed Radford to a 25-24 lead. The kill leads to a Gonzalez serve that bounced of Campbells defending player ending the final set 26-24 victory for the Highlanders.

Valerie Gonzalez put forth an incredible effort that proved crucial in aiding the Highlanders victory. Mallory McKnight and freshman Kylie Tuxford also have reason to celebrate as well as both players had over ten kills throughout the match.

Both teams played well throughout the match as they each had ten servicing aces. Radford did lead the match with 15 more kills (57-42) and 13 more digs (66-53).

Radford will look to extend their winning streak to three as they travel to play Big South foe Charleston Southern Friday, Oct. 12.

So far the team has proven to be unbeatable away recording a six-game unbeaten streak when playing away. The Highlanders will also have another away game Oct. 13 against another Big South rival Presbyterian.

Photo Credit: (RU athletics)