Radford University’s Annual 2019 Education Career Fair Hosted By Center for Career & Talent Development

By Tyler Martin | tmartin100@radford.edu

The 2019 Education Career Fair at Radford University will take place Friday, Feb. 22, at the Recreation and Wellness Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This annual fair offers positions in K-12 teaching, counseling, speech-language pathology, or administration. This is available to any Radford student or even those who are not a part of the university that has a general interest. This event is also inclusive to students of any major and does not require any particular qualifications to attend.

Over 50 School Districts and Agencies

Over 50 school districts and other agencies from all over Virginia will be at the fair. All of these districts and agencies have offerings in most educational backgrounds.

Many subjects are available: early childhood education, elementary education, language arts, chemistry, special education, mathematics, biology, political science, and even administration.

Not every school district may offer every subject, but there are lots of areas to choose from. Any student looking to enter the field of teaching could benefit from this event greatly.

The fair will give a map of every school in attendance the day of the fair to those students who are present, as well as information from the Handshake page that is available.

To register for this event students can go on Handshake in their MyRU portal, under “Events” then “Find Career Fairs” and finally, “2019 Education Career Fair”. Registration is not a requirement but is strongly encouraged.

The deadline for registration is Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m.

Do note if you register for this event and are unable to attend you will have to take action. You must cancel your registration through Handshake 48 hours in advance. Canceling ahead of time will save students the trouble of having a no-show appear on their Handshake. Three no-shows will result in a block on your Handshake account.

Those who register will get their names printed on badges. Any students that do not register through Handshake may still attend. They will need to sign up at the event and will receive a name badge at the registration table.

Interviews?

The career fair will take place from 9 a.m. until noon. Following that, there will be interviews from 1 to 5 p.m., and lunch will break from noon to 1 p.m.

Schools will be offering sign ups at the fair for students who wish to interview with them. Interviews are expecting to take 25 minutes, and students are to arrive five minutes early to their interviews. These five minutes are serving as the time slot in between. Interviews will not be taking any no-shows. The final available time slot for interviews will be 4:30 p.m.

Though it should be known that not all schools or districts in attendance will be conducting interviews.

Professional attire is a requirement for students in attendance of the fair. The career closet in Russell Hall is offering free business attire to students who may need them. The Career Closet is located in the Center for Career and Talent Development in Russell 331.

