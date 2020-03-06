Mass Email Sent Regarding the Coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Martina Dorner – Lees | mdornerlees@radford.edu

The coronavirus is beginning to spread throughout the United States at a rapid pace, and Radford University is trying to help prepare students.

The university sent out a mass email on Monday afternoon informing staff and students of the importance of preparing for this “rapidly evolving outbreak” that began in China.

Radford University also created a webpage to share useful information and current travel advisories with restrictions regarding the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), as known as the coronavirus.

For those who have plans that involve traveling over spring break, be sure to avoid the restricted areas. Radford University is encouraging travelers to be smart and think carefully, especially if you are planning on going overseas.

Although there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Virginia, it’s still important to be cautious.

Radford University, along with local, state, national, and international organizations, will be closely monitoring this virus.

A vaccine is not available, but practicing germ prevention is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Updates will be posted to Radford University’s webpage as new information becomes available.

Additional information about travel advisories and restrictions can be found at the U.S. Department of State and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

