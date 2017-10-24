Radford University Partners with George Mason University Law School

Radford University and the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University made a historic announcement on the development of a new program to bring the two establishments closer together. The program is a partnership to provide an academic track for students with interest in law school to be able to complete law school one year less than before.

The partnering universities are calling this the “3+3 program,” which broken down means three years at Radford University to begin a student’s undergraduate degree, and then three years at the Antonin Scalia Law School to finish the bachelor’s degree and a law degree from George Mason University. Radford University will become the third university, George Mason has partnered with to provide this program to their students.

According to Radford University’s press release, for a student to be eligible they must be admitted to the program at Radford University in their freshman and sophomore year of college. They must then be able to complete all of the requirements for their major and then the Radford general education curriculum by the end of spring semester of their junior year. They must also have at least a 3.25-grade point average throughout that time. The final item a student will need to move on to the second part of the “3+3 program” is to meet the required score on the Law School Admission Test, also known as the LSAT.

The Dean of the College of Humanities and Behavioral Sciences characterized this partnership as a deal that “allows Radford University students to have an exceptional undergraduate education while providing them with the flexibility to achieve their dream of earning a law degree,” in a quote made to Radford University Public Relations.

Parker Brackin, a senior political science and philosophy student, as well as the ambassador for the Pre-Law Society at Radford University also thinks that this program will bring more interest to the university as well as give the new students a new opportunity to grow. “I believe this partnership with GMU will help us expand our Pre-Law program and attract more students who want to take advantage of a quick route to law school. I also think it could help Radford increase the number of CHBS majors like political science, criminal justice, and philosophy,” Brackin said. He also stated that “This is a great opportunity for all new students interested in law school, as well as an opportunity for Radford University to grow and diversify the type of academic programs it offers.”