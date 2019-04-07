Radford University Men’s Tennis Falls to UNC Asheville In First Conference Matchup
By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu
The Radford University men’s tennis team lost its first Big South Conference match of the season at UNC Asheville on Saturday, March 24.
Sophomore Yevhen Sirous kicked off singles action as he took on one of the top doubles players in the nation who is Henry Patten. Sirous went on to lose 6-1, 6-2 Patten’s victory gave UNC Asheville a 2-0 lead.
Alexandros Caldwell went on to win on court 3, 6-2 and 7-5. Caldwells singles win then gave Radford its first point of the afternoon.
Although junior Matko Varga and Redshirt senior Michiel Meekers suffered defeat, they took their opponents to a third set. The set of late victories gave UNC Asheville a 6-1 victory.
Singles Results:
- PATTEN, Henry (AVLM) def. Yevhen Sirous (RADM) 6-1, 6-2
- NOLAN, Oli (AVLM) def. Rodrigo Magalhaes (RADM) 6-4, 7-6
- Alexandros Caldwell (RADM) def. DAOSAENGSAWANG, S. (AVLM) 6-2, 7-5
- MORKEL, Charlie (AVLM) def. Michiel Meekers (RADM) 3-6, 7-6, 6-4
- CULL, Olly (AVLM) def. Matko Varga (RADM) 4-6, 6-2, 7-6
- BIERBAUM, Leo (AVLM) def. Andres Silva (RADM) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1
Order of finish: (1,3,6,2,4,5)
Doubles Results:
- CULL, Olly/PATTEN, Henry (AVLM) def. Yevhen Sirous/Rodrigo Magalhaes (RADM) 6-1
- DAOSAENGSAWANG, S./NOLAN, Oli (AVLM) def. Alexandros Caldwell/Michiel Meekers (RADM) 6-2
- MORKEL, Charlie/FENDER, Quinn (AVLM) vs. Matko Varga/Andres Silva (RADM) unfinished
Order of finish: (1,2,3)
What’s Next?
Radford is scheduled to host Davidson on Sunday at 1 p.m at the Radford Tennis Complex.
To stay updated on the Radford Men’s Tennis team follow @RadfordMTennis on Twitter and Instagram, as well as Radford Men’s Tennis on Facebook.