Radford University: Jefferson College Merger Update and Lowered Tuition

By Jeremy Moser | jmoser9@radford.edu

Since January of last year, Radford University has been working to merge the Jefferson College of Health Sciences into the Radford community.

A Celebration of Year-Long Efforts

In a “celebration of year-long efforts,” the University sent out a newsletter detailing some recent events and linking to parts of Radford’s website that contain updates about merger-related accomplishments.

Dr. Nathaniel L. Bishop, president of Jefferson College and Radford University alumnus, said, “Jefferson College already enjoys a wonderful relationship with Radford University.” “This next step [the merger] makes sense for both institutions and serves to enhance Radford University’s reputation as a premier educational destination for those seeking careers in health sciences,” Bishop said. The University’s website says this merger will “better meet the growing healthcare needs in Virginia.”

The news release on Radford’s website lists what the merger committees have been able to establish so far. This includes the confirmation that Radford will offer every program that Jefferson College currently has.

Tuition Costs

Additionally, Ashley Schumaker, Radford University’s Vice President for University Relations, says that the tuition costs of students studying in the Roanoke campus next year will be 10 percent less than the current cost to attend Jefferson College.

The website also confirms that most letters of intent to hire have been hand-delivered to employees of Jefferson College.

Governor Ralph Northam is thanked in on the Radford’s website for his inclusion of funding for the Roanoke campus in the budget bill he introduced. Delegate Nick Rush and Senator Bill Carrico also receive a special thanks. They introduced General Assembly bills that will grant state approval of the merger.

