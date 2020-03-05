Radford University Hosted Etiquette Dinner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

As college students are gearing up for their next interview with their future boss or company manager, many get anxious about sitting down in a room filled with desks, paperwork, and a prospective employer reviewing your resume.

Others may also get anxious by sitting at home and teleconferencing a potential employer.

While these may be excellent ways to do an interview, some employers may do a luncheon or dinner to get to know their future clients.

When asked to go to a luncheon or dinner, you are probably going to say, “Yes!” After saying yes, you might wonder where you are going to eat or what you are going to wear.

Well, no need to fear! On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, Radford University hosted its annual etiquette dinner banquet in Kyle Hall to all students.

The event was put on by Radford University’s Center for Career and Talent Development.

This event provided tips and tricks on how to master interview skills, eat properly, and how to meet and greet your future employer.

Kathleen Harvey Harshberger, who is an alumnus of Radford University, a graduate of The Protocol School of Washington, a Certified Etiquette and Protocol Consultant, and author of her latest book “Etiquette Still Matters: What to Do Or what Not to Do Personally and Professionally in this Constantly Changing World,” spent the evening teaching Radford students how to use professional etiquette techniques properly.

A few key pointers Harshberger pointed out to students is that it only takes employers five to seven seconds to make an impression on how you look and the way you address yourself.

Eighty-five percent of your job success is connected to your people skills and etiquette techniques.

“Students that are heading into the real world, after completing college, and sitting down with their future employer, is important to note when meeting them for the first time,” said Harshberger. ” Most of the time, when companies or employers are not only inviting students for the food but to get connected to the job they are applying for.”

Harshberger has made an appearance twelve times at Radford, teaching and hosting an etiquette dinner.

“It is important for students to come out to a place where they are in a learning environment for their future jobs and sitting down to make an impact for themselves,” said Harshberger.

Harshberger has also noticed an increase in attendance to these banquettes and is always excited to see the looks on students’ faces when they sit down to make a connection with other students.

