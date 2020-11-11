Radford University COVID-19 Numbers Remain Low as Compared to Top East Coast Schools

Photo Credit: (Bucerius Law School) According to the New York Times Tracker, the highest reported University in the U.S. is Clemson University.

By Dustin Staples | dstaples1@radford.edu

The New York Times reports that more than 50 colleges have at least 1,000 cases, and more than 400 colleges have reported at least 100 cases since the start of the pandemic.

According to the Radford University COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of positive cases on-campus is 543 as of the week of Nov. 9.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is the closest to our numbers, with 539 positive cases, according to the New York Times.

These numbers remain relatively low compared to other universities and colleges across the U.S. According to The New York Times COVID-19 Tracker, many of the larger east-coast colleges and universities, such as Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Penn State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University have reported over 1,100 Coronavirus cases since the start of the academic fall semester.

According to the New York Times Tracker, the highest reported University in the U.S. is Clemson University, with 4,831 positive cases.

With local universities in and around the Commonwealth-State, a few colleges show less than 10 positive cases, including Virginia State University in Petersburg and Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon with four positive cases, and Randolph College in Lynchburg with one positive case.