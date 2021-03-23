Radford University Adjusts 2021 Budget

Photo by Micheile Henderson: There was a revenue decrease of $8.1 million caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

< 1 min read The Board of Visitors met on February 11th and 12th to adjust and finalize Radford University’s 2021 budget.

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

The Board of Visitors met on Feb. 11 and 12 to adjust and finalize Radford University’s 2021 budget.

The budget for Radford has been set at $241.2 million, an increase from $233 million set back in Sept. 2020.

There was a revenue decrease of $8.1 million caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This decrease was due to the reduced amount of students on campus during the 2020-2021 school year.

Radford received $9.1 million from the CARES Act that offsets the loss in revenue. As a result, the board decided against any cuts to the university’s budget.

The next scheduled meeting for the board of visitors is scheduled for April 22 and 23.