Radford Tap Water Safe To Drink According To Most Recent Reports

Photo by Jong Marshes: A noticeable difference in taste between bottled and tap water in Radford can convince many people that tap water is unsafe.

Concerns of water contamination in and around Radford can be clarified through Radford Water Treatment Plant.

By John Ward | jward82@radford.edu

A noticeable difference in taste between bottled and tap water in Radford can convince many people that tap water is unsafe.

The most recent report on drinking water quality called a Consumer Confidence Report, currently available on the Radford City website, is from 2014. However, there are plans to update this soon.

[epq-quote align=”align-left”]The most recent report on drinking water quality called a Consumer Confidence Report, currently available on the Radford City website, is from 2014.[/epq-quote]

Aside from these reports, the most accessible information to access on Radford tap water quality is through the Environmental Wellness Group, whose website claims Radford tap water is unsafe to drink.

The Environmental Wellness Group, however, has in the past received criticism for exaggerating its’ requirements and limits for health regulations.

Consumer Confidence Reports for 2015 through 2020 are obtainable through the Office of Drinking Water location in Abingdon. They include full reports on the contaminants in Radford’s drinking water.

Every year data is available, and Radford has consistently passed all tests for water contaminants.

[epq-quote align=”align-right”]Consumer Confidence Reports for 2015 through 2020 are obtainable through the Office of Drinking Water location in Abingdon.[/epq-quote]

From chemicals like Nitrate to Total Organic Carbon, Radford’s drinking water passed every standard for being safe to drink. According to Bailey West, Radford Water Plant’s Laboratory Manager and one of the people in charge of testing tap water for drinking quality, our tap water consistently tests far below the maximum safe amount of contaminants allowed in drinking water.

“It’s completely safe to drink,” said West.

West further emphasized she feels comfortable drinking Radford tap water herself and that there are strict regulations to follow if dangerous levels of contaminants are ever found in tap water.

“Anytime anything is in violation, we have protocol that we have to follow up with and figure out what the source is, why is it like this,” said West.

[epq-quote align=”align-left”]West further emphasized she feels comfortable drinking Radford tap water herself and that there are strict regulations to follow if dangerous levels of contaminants are ever found in tap water.[/epq-quote]

As COVID-19 arose in 2020, Radford decided to increase the amount of chlorine in tap water slightly. Chlorine is commonly added to drinking water during the filtration process to control microbes.

“If you smell chlorine, you’re not going to have bacteria, you’re not going to have any of those kinds of forces happening because that’s the point of the chlorine,” said West.

Despite the World Health Organization declaring COVID-19 cannot be transmitted through water or swimming, this measure was taken early into the COVID-19 pandemic as a preventative measure, and the amount of chlorine in tap water remains far below the threshold placed by the Environmental Protection Agency, making our tap water still safe to drink, despite a slight difference in taste for the past year.

West also says she believes this measure will likely be walked back once the governor rolls back COVID-19 restrictions for Virginia.

While Radford’s tap water is safe for consumption, West made clear that the Radford Water Plant exists not only to filter Radford’s drinking water and ensure it is safe to drink for all residents, but also to test tap water if residents are worried it may be contaminated.

[epq-quote align=”align-right”]If you have concerns your tap water may be contaminated, contact the Radford Water Treatment Plant for tests and further information.[/epq-quote]

“That’s what we are here for. Just give us a call, and if there is a complaint, we investigate, and we check it out,” said West.

If you have concerns your tap water may be contaminated, contact the Radford Water Treatment Plant for tests and further information.