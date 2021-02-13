Radford Sweeps Series Against SC Upstate

2 min read After last week’s game against SC State, Radford’s men’s basketball team is now only one game out from the Big South lead.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

39 views

By Raymond Radford | rradford6@radford.edu

It was two different stories with the same ending, as the Radford Men’s Basketball Team brought out the broom and swept South Carolina Upstate.

Radford escaped by the skin of their teeth on Feb. 4 as SC Upstate made a shot from half-court that was called off due to the buzzer going off before the team took the shot.

Chyree Walker led the team with 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the 63-61 win for the Highlanders.

Chyree Walker led the team with 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the 63-61 win for the Highlanders.

The Highlander offense had an untypical day, only shooting 43.8 percent from the field and an abysmal 8.3 percent from the three-point range.

Head Coach Mike Jones told the press that the team felt sluggish and “the pace was off” after an unexpected ten-day break from the season due to COVID-19 issues with other teams in the Big South Conference.

On Feb. 5, it was a whole different story for the Highlanders. They got off to a strong start, taking a 26-4 lead only seven and a half minutes into the game.

Dravon Mangum and Quinton Morton-Robertson both led the team with 16 points as Radford won 102-66.

Radford shot 52.4 percent from the field, and the team made 13 three-pointers.

The 102 points for the Highlanders are the most points scored against a Division 1 opponent since scoring 102 in a game back in 2014.

The 102 points for the Highlanders are the most points scored against a Division 1 opponent since scoring 102 in a game back in 2014.

Radford upgrades to 13-7 for the season and 12-2 in Big South Conference play.

Coach Jones stated his pleasure with the game results and the intensity of the team’s defense, saying, “for the most part, the intensity level was there, and it made it really hard for them to do what they wanted offensively.”

“We’ll take a day off and get back at it, continuing to get better as we turn our focus to Winthrop,” Jones said. “We are still a pretty young team, playing college basketball for the first time.”