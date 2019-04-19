0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Chad Boxley | cboxley@radford.edu

Kayla Huffman has dominated from the pitcher’s mound over the past four years, and while she is currently in her senior season, it’s shaping up to be an unforgettable one.

In 2018, as a junior, Huffman had a remarkable season that earned her Big South All-Conference Honorable Mention honors, as she made 30 appearances and 14 starts leading the Highlanders to an 11-5 record while being the only pitcher in the Big South that did not allow a triple. She also led the Highlanders with an impressive 2.01 ERA which stood as the fourth best in the Big South’s conference rankings.

Huffman’s impressive week would continue as her second save of the season, came during the first game of the three-game series against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Mar. 30. During that contest, she was responsible for 89 pitches which produced eight strikeouts, two runs, three hits, and no walks. The Highlanders went on to sweep the Blue Hose, claiming victory in three straight contests.The 5ft 7inch King William, Va. native, has undoubtedly been an exciting player over the past two weeks for the Radford University Softball team. Her impressive gameplay has earned her the Big South pitcher of the week award for the week of April 1, making it the second straight week she’s received this honor.

Huffman played a significant role in every victory the Highlanders secured. She went on to pick up her first two saves of the season during her dynamic stretch of games this week. Her first save came during the game against The University of Virginia Cavaliers on March 26. During that game, she also was responsible for three straight outs. The Highlanders went on to defeat the Cavaliers with a final score of 6 to 4

Throughout the entirety of her remarkable week, Huffman would only give up a total of eight hits, one walk, and four runs while picking up an impressive 11 strikeouts in the 13 total innings she served as the Highlanders pitcher.

Huffman has consistently displayed her will to be a dominant player inside the circle, and she has also shown that she can put the team on her back and lead them to victory at any given time.

Huffman is currently showing no signs of slowing down; in fact, it seems as if she has turned it up a lot at this point in the season because she is on fire.

Photo Credit: (Radford Athletics)